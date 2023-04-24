Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Normal West 6-1 at Normal West on April 24 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 20, Normal West faced off against Normal and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Bloomington on April 13 at Bloomington High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.