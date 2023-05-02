Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edged Normal University 9-7 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 2.

In recent action on April 26, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Effingham St Anthony on April 28 at Effingham St Anthony High School.

