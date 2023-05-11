Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin did exactly that with a 9-2 win against Jacksonville Routt at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on May 11 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 5, Jacksonville Routt faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Normal University on May 3 at Normal University High School.

