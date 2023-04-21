Chicago Payton got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Taft, which slammed the door 17-7 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 21.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Payton faced off against Lombard Montini and Chicago Taft took on Winnetka North Shore Country Day on April 15 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day.
