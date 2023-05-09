Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Shelbyville did exactly that with a 13-2 win against Pana on May 9 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on May 5, Pana faced off against Neoga and Shelbyville took on Warrensburg-Latham on May 2 at Warrensburg-Latham High School.

