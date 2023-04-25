Shelbyville's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Beecher 8-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 25.
In recent action on April 12, Beecher faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Shelbyville took on Tuscola on April 19 at Tuscola High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.