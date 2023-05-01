Pekin gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Canton 8-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 1.

In recent action on April 26, Canton faced off against Dunlap and Pekin took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on April 27 at Pekin High School.

