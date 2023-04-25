It was a tough night for Arthur Christian which was overmatched by Paris in this 14-5 verdict.

In recent action on April 11, Paris faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Arthur Christian took on Broadlands Heritage on April 20 at Broadlands Heritage High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.