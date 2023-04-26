Chicago Whitney Young controlled the action to earn an impressive 8-2 win against Chicago Taft on April 26 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 21, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Lane Tech on April 21 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.