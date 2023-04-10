Chicago Lane Tech delivered all the smoke to disorient Chicago Amundsen and flew away with a 19-3 win during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 3, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Lane Tech took on Elmhurst York on April 1 at Elmhurst York High School.

