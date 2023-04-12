Chicago Holy Trinity built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 13-3 win over Chicago Kennedy for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 12.
In recent action on April 3, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Rauner and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on April 8 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy.
