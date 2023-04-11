Defense dominated as Springfield pitched a 17-0 shutout of Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 7, Springfield Southeast faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Springfield took on Chicago Whitney Young on April 6 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.
