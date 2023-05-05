An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago DePaul on the scoreboard because Chicago Hope wouldn't allow it in a 4-0 shutout at Chicago Depaul on May 5 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 29, Chicago DePaul faced off against Lombard Montini and Chicago Hope took on Winnetka North Shore on April 29 at Chicago Hope Academy.
