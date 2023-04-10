Charleston's impenetrable defense prompted a 23-0 blanking of Decatur Eisenhower in Illinois high school baseball action on April 10.
In recent action on April 5, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Normal University and Charleston took on Neoga on April 4 at Neoga High School.
