Catlin Salt Fork corralled Milford's offense and never let go to fuel a 6-0 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 4.
In recent action on March 27, Milford faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Catlin Salt Fork took on Champaign St. Thomas More on March 28 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
