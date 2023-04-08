A suffocating defense helped Bloomington handle Peoria Richwoods 14-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 4, Bloomington faced off against Normal West and Peoria Richwoods took on East Peoria on March 28 at Peoria Richwoods High School.
