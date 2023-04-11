The cardiac kids of Oak Park Fenwick unleashed every advantage to outlast Champaign Academy 5-4 on April 11 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 1, Champaign Academy faced off against Lincolnshire Stevenson and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Brother Rice on April 3 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.

