A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Payton nabbed it to nudge past Winnetka North Shore 5-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 6.
In recent action on April 29, Winnetka North Shore faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Von Steuben on May 2 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.