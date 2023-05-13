Rantoul didn't tinker with Decatur MacArthur, scoring a 12-2 result in the win column in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 9, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Normal University and Rantoul took on Monticello on May 4 at Rantoul Township High School.
