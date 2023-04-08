Rantoul raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 13-8 win over Catlin Salt Fork in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 8.

In recent action on April 4, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Milford and Rantoul took on Tolono Unity on April 3 at Rantoul Township High School.

