The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Quincy Notre Dame didn't mind, dispatching Jacksonville Routt 6-4 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 13.

In recent action on May 5, Jacksonville Routt faced off against Jacksonville.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.