Gilman Iroquois West didn't tinker with Georgetown-Ridge Farm, scoring a 6-1 result in the win column in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Gilman Iroquois West took on Danville Schlarman on April 21 at Gilman Iroquois West High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.