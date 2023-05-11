The force was strong for Chicago Lane Tech as it pierced Chicago Lincoln Park during Thursday's 6-1 thumping in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 6, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Ogden on May 4 at Chicago Ogden International School.
