Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago Lane Tech's performance in a 14-4 destruction of Chicago Lincoln Park in Illinois high school baseball action on April 20.

In recent action on April 15, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Oak Forest and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Von Steuben on April 14 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

