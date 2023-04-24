Downs Tri-Valley trucked El Paso-Gridley on the road to a 6-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 24.

In recent action on April 17, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Tremont and Downs Tri-Valley took on Colfax Ridgeview on April 19 at Colfax Ridgeview High School.

