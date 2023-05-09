Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Mt. Carmel trumped New Lenox Providence Catholic 5-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 29, New Lenox Providence Catholic faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Lombard Montini on May 3 at Lombard Montini High School.
