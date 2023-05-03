Chicago Hubbard knocked off Chicago Agricultural Science 6-3 on May 3 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Agricultural Science faced off against Chicago Juarez and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Goode on April 28 at Chicago Hubbard High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.