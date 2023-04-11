Impressive was a ready adjective for Pontiac's 15-3 throttling of Peoria Christian for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 11.

In recent action on April 6, Peoria Christian faced off against Brimfield and Pontiac took on Tolono Unity on April 6 at Pontiac Township High School.

