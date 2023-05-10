A vice-like defensive effort helped Normal University squeeze Decatur MacArthur 10-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 10.
In recent action on May 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Normal West on May 5 at Normal University High School.
