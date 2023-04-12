No scoring allowed. That was the mantra LeRoy followed in snuffing Colfax Ridgeview's offense 21-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 7, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 7 at LeRoy High School.
