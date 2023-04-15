A sigh of relief filled the air in Pleasant Plains' locker room after a trying 4-3 test with Piasa Southwestern in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 1, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Pleasant Plains took on Maroa-Forsyth on April 11 at Pleasant Plains High School.

