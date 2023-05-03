Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Pittsfield's performance in a 7-1 destruction of Jacksonville Routt Catholic in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 27, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Griggsville-Perry and Pittsfield took on New Berlin on April 26 at New Berlin High School.

