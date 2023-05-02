Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Pana as it was blanked 1-0 by Piasa Southwestern in Illinois high school baseball action on May 2.

In recent action on April 28, Pana faced off against Gillespie and Piasa Southwestern took on Virden North Mac on April 25 at Virden North Mac High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.