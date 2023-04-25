Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Piasa Southwestern nipped Virden North Mac 6-5 in Illinois high school baseball on April 25.

In recent action on April 11, Virden North Mac faced off against Hillsboro and Piasa Southwestern took on Pleasant Plains on April 15 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.