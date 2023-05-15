Petersburg PORTA delivered all the smoke to disorient Athens and flew away with a 10-1 win on May 15 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on May 11, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Nokomis and Athens took on Buffalo Tri-City on May 11 at Athens High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.