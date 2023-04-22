Bloomington left no doubt in recording a 10-5 beating of Peoria Notre Dame in Illinois high school baseball action on April 22.
In recent action on April 18, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Centennial.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.