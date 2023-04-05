Pekin edged Dunlap 8-6 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 5.
Recently on March 27, Dunlap squared off with Peoria Notre Dame in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.