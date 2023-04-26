It would have taken a herculean effort for Metamora to claim this one, and Pekin wouldn't allow that in a 10-4 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 19, Metamora faced off against Canton and Pekin took on Bloomington on April 14 at Bloomington High School.

