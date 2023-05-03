Pekin grabbed a 5-2 victory at the expense of Canton on May 3 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 26, Canton faced off against Dunlap and Pekin took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on April 27 at Pekin High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.