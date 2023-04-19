Pawnee showed no mercy to Edinburg, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 12-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 19.

In recent action on April 13, Edinburg faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Pawnee took on Raymond Lincolnwood on April 13 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.

