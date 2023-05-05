Pana edged Neoga 8-6 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois high school baseball action on May 5.

In recent action on April 25, Neoga faced off against Arcola and Pana took on Gillespie on April 28 at Pana High School.

