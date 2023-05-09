Chicago Prosser unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Englewood STEM 14-3 Tuesday in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 4, Chicago Englewood STEM faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Rauner on May 5 at Chicago Rauner College Prep.
