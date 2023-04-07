Orion grabbed a 5-2 victory at the expense of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in Illinois high school baseball on April 7.
Recently on March 30, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central squared off with Pontiac in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.