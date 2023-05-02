Oak Park Fenwick didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Leo 3-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 26, Chicago Leo faced off against New Lenox Providence Catholic and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago DePaul on April 24 at Chicago DePaul.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.