Oak Park Fenwick's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 9-3 win over Chicago Jones during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Leo on April 29 at Chicago Leo High School.
