Westville fans held their breath in an uneasy 6-4 victory over Marshall in Illinois high school baseball on May 12.

In recent action on May 5, Westville faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Marshall took on Maroa-Forsyth on May 6 at Marshall High School.

