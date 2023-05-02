Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Clemente chalked up in tripping Chicago Prosser 4-3 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 2.
In recent action on April 27, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Clemente took on Chicago Lake View on April 26 at Chicago Clemente Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.