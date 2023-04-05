Normal University sent Decatur Eisenhower home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 17-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 5.

In recent action on March 28, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Oswego East on April 1 at Normal University High School.

