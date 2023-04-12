Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Normal University bottled Rochester 7-0 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 12.

In recent action on March 29, Rochester faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Normal University took on Chatham Glenwood on April 6 at Normal University High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.