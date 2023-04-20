An electrician would've been needed to get Normal West on the scoreboard because Normal wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 20.

In recent action on April 15, Normal West faced off against Park Ridge Maine South and Normal took on Peoria Richwoods on April 13 at Peoria Richwoods High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.